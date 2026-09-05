Indian Super League to begin on October 10, to conclude in May 2027

CHENNAI: Entering its new club-run era, the Indian Super League is all set to begin on October 10, and is expected to conclude in May next year, it was announced on Saturday. The league will follow the home-and-away, round-robin format, along with the return of the play-off format. A total of 163 matches will be played this season, a considerable jump from last season's 91 matches.

Top six clubs will play for the ISL cup, while the club which finishes first on the points table will be awarded the ISL shield. Thirteen teams — East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Churchill Brothers FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters — will participate in the league. With Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion from the Indian Football League (formerly I-League), failing to pay for the participation fees for the ISL, the organisers and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have reportedly decided to go ahead with 14 teams to fulfill the relegations' mandate and place the team on the bottom and will automatically be relegated to IFL.

However, clubs are yet to finalise the broadcaster for the season. With the likes of Sony, Zee and Fancode still expressing their will to take the broadcasting rights, a final call over the same is yet to be made.