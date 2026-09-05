Luis Enrique extends contract as PSG coach until 2030

PARIS: Head coach Luis Enrique has agreed a three-year contract extension with two-time defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 giants announced Friday.

The Spaniard's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, but he has signed a new contract lasting until 2030.

The news was announced ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 match against Monaco at the Parc des Princes, with players Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu all also penning contract extensions.

"They represent the present and the future of our club's project," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"Together, we're aiming to build for the long term, to remain true to our values, and to continue writing a story that our supporters can be proud of."

Luis Enrique, joined by those five Champions League winners, was given a raucous reception from the home fans when the announcement was made. PSG went on to lose the game 2-1, to leave them still without a win three matches into the new Ligue 1 season.

"It is not the best moment to talk about this but what I can say is that it is the first time in my career -– and I am an old coach -– in which I have stayed more than three years in the same club," said the 56-year-old after the match.