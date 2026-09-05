Real Madrid star Valverde, Liverpool loanee Araujo part of Uruguay squad for upcoming friendlies including India match

CHENNAI: The likes of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, Liverpool loanee Ronaldo Araujo and former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez are part of Uruguay’s squad announced on Saturday for the September-October FIFA International friendly window, where the four time world champions will play India, Japan and South Korea.

The South Americans, under new boss and former striker Diego Forlan, will descend to Kolkata to play the Blue Tigers on October 6. They are joined by fellow high-profile internationals Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Brian Rodríguez.

All these big names taking the field at the Salt Lake Stadium on the day remains a question, with club commitments, fitness issues being key factors in deciding the playing XI on the day.

José María Giménez, Nahitan Nández, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres are the defenders named in the squad. Goalkeeping options include Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín and Ignacio de Arruabarrena.