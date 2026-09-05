Real Madrid star Valverde, Liverpool loanee Araujo part of Uruguay squad for upcoming friendlies including India match

CHENNAI: The likes of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, Liverpool loanee Ronaldo Araujo and former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez are part of Uruguay’s squad announced on Saturday for the September-October FIFA International friendly window, where the four time world champions will play India, Japan and South Korea.
The South Americans, under new boss and former striker Diego Forlan, will descend to Kolkata to play the Blue Tigers on October 6. They are joined by fellow high-profile internationals Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Brian Rodríguez.
All these big names taking the field at the Salt Lake Stadium on the day remains a question, with club commitments, fitness issues being key factors in deciding the playing XI on the day.
José María Giménez, Nahitan Nández, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres are the defenders named in the squad. Goalkeeping options include Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín and Ignacio de Arruabarrena.
India will play Uruguay after playing Panama on September 25 in Bengaluru and Brazil at the same venue on October 3.
Squad: GOALKEEPERS: Santiago Mele (Junior), Cristopher Fiermarín (Defensa y Justicia), Ignacio de Arruabarrena (Arouca), Sebastián Jaume (Boston River), Thiago Cardozo (Unión); DEFENDERS: Kevin Amaro (Boston River), José Luis Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitan Nández (AlQadsiah), Santiago Mouriño (Alavés), Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo Moscow), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), Alexander Barboza (Botafogo), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Juan Rodríguez (Boston River), Sebastián Boselli (Getafe), Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton), Sebastián Cáceres (América), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Marcelo Saracchi (Boca Juniors), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atlético San Luis); MIDFIELDERS: Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Facundo Bernal (Fluminense), Santiago Homenchenko (Querétaro), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Matías Abaldo (Gimnasia LP), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Luciano Rodríguez (Cruzeiro), Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP), Lucas Villalba (Botafogo), Brian Rodríguez (América), Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo); FORWARDS: Martín Satriano (Lens), Agustín A. Martínez (Defensor Sporting), Rodrigo Aguirre (América), Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo), Miguel Merentiel (Boca Juniors), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Álvaro Rodríguez (Getafe).