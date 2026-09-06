Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship in a new avatar

CHENNAI: In order to promote cue sports in the national capital, Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA) has decided to change the format of the Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship. The event, which will be called Raja Randhir Singh Memorial Delhi Snooker Championship, will begin on September 15. Randhir Singh, who was secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), passed away recently.

In the new format, Delhi has been divided in four zones and top four players from each zone will qualify for the main competition of 16 players, which will decide the Delhi state champion. The main competition will be played at Megapool Snooker Academy, Dwarka.

Vijay Goel, president of the DBSA, announced that the prizes worth Rs three lakh will be given during the event. Manmeet Singh and Ayush Bansal, joint secretaries, will be the directors of the tournament.

Schedule

South Zone: Sep 15 to 18 at Cue Due

West Zone: Sep 18 to 20 at Skhel Academy

East Zone: Oct 6 to 11 at Ballistic Billiards Club

North Zone: Oct 14 to 18 at Ballistic Billiards Club

Note: Dates of final competition will be decided after the zonal rounds