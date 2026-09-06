Hockey senior national meet: Jaskaran nets five in 13-1 win for Punjab & Sind bank

CHENNAI: Punjab & Sind Bank ran riot against Defence Accounts Sports Control Board, winning 13-1 in a Pool B fixture of the Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday. Jaskaran Singh was the standout performer with five goals, while Araijeet Singh Hundal helped himself to four. Sukhwinder Singh and Yuvraj Singh both chipped in with braces as Punjab & Sind Bank cut loose. Happy scored the consolation goal for Defence Accounts.

In another match in the same pool, Punjab National Bank recorded a 6-1 win over ITBP Central Hockey Team. Gursimran Singh led the way with a hat-trick, while Prikshant Panchal, Naveen Antil and Toshant were also on target. Roshan replied for ITBP.

In Pool C, Central Board of Direct Taxes edged past Union Bank of India 3-1, with skipper Karthi S completing a hat-trick to see his side home. Babu Venkati Metkar was on the scoresheet for Union Bank.

Pool D produced the day's other big win, with Central Industrial Security Force overpowering Canara Bank 8-1. Fahad Khan and Govind Singh Bisht both scored braces, while Nithin, Raman, Vishaljit Singh and Mahakdeep Singh also found the net.