India U20 blank Bangladesh, await other results for Asian Cup qualification

CHENNAI: India have done their bit in their bid to qualify to the AFC U20 Asian Cup, by blanking Bangladesh 3-0 in their final Group B qualifier at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Sunday.

Danny Meitei Laishram opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Vishal Yadav doubled India’s advantage with an acrobatic finish on the hour mark. Substitute Md Arbash then sealed the contest with a powerful strike in the 79th minute.

The victory took India to six points from their three matches. Their fate, however, now depends on the outcome of the Syria-Uzbekistan encounter later in the evening. Should Syria fail to defeat the hosts, the Blue Colts will finish second in Group B and qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup after 20 years as one of the seven best runners-up places across the eight groups.

The match began on an even keel, with neither side able to establish control during the opening exchanges.

India took the lead in the 25th minute through an excellent piece of coordinated pressing and attacking play.