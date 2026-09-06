Premier League: Arsenal rally to beat Chelsea, Man United held

LONDON: Arsenal passed the biggest test of their Premier League title defense so far by rallying to a 2-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard struck a 50th-minute winner at the Emirates Stadium after Morgan Rogers had given Chelsea an early lead.

Kai Havertz equalised in the first half for Arsenal, who have a 100 per cent record after three games and moved level at the top of the standings with Manchester City.

Manchester United's difficult start to the season continued with a 2-2 draw at Everton, despite twice leading at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck in added time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Everton against United.

The deadline day signing came off the bench to make his debut and curled a brilliant long-range shot into the top corner to salvage a point for his new club.

United twice led at Hill Dickinson Stadium through goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, who looked to have scored the winner in the 88th. But Everton had an answer on both occasions, with Tyrique George also scoring.

"Everybody wants to start off like that," Maitland-Niles said. "The ball fell to me on the edge of the box. I put my foot through it, it ended up in the top corner, which I'm happy about."

It was another setback for United, who have just one win from its opening three games of the season after a loss to Hull and victory against Ipswich.

Defensive frailties cost United again as they conceded two goals for the third game running.

Mbeumo fired United in front straight after half-time with a low shot into the far corner. George lashed in a near-post equaliser in the 83rd, but substitute Sesko headed United back in front.

The visitors were seconds away from three points when the ball broke to Maitland-Niles outside the box in the sixth minute of added time and his first-time shot left United goalkeeper Senne Lammens standing.

"We haven't started the season that bad. It's not that bad, we've got that close to coming away with three points today, that's football," United coach Michael Carrick said. "There are moments we can deal with a bit better, but we'll be fine.

"We're bitterly disappointed to be up in the position we were in the game twice, so close to the end.

"All the work that went into putting us in that position at different stages to then come away like that – it's not a great feeling. It feels like a defeat."

Results: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea; Everton 2-2 Manchester United.

Yamal hits double as Barca post 5-0 win

VALENCIA: Lamine Yamal struck twice for Barcelona as they demolished Valencia 5-0 on Sunday to maintain their 100 per cent start in La Liga. The reigning champions moved three points clear at the top of La Liga, after Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid lost 1-0 at Real Betis on Friday. Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Pedri were also on target for Hansi Flick's swaggering visitors on a hot afternoon on Spain's east coast.