Sharma slips on third day at Omega European Masters

CRANS MONTANA (SWITZERLAND): Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a disastrous third round at the Omega European Masters, carding a four-over 74 to slip to tied-50th after a spate of bogeys and double bogeys. After opening with impressive rounds of 64 and 68, Sharma was tied-eighth at the halfway stage but struggled on the third day. He managed two birdies but also conceded two bogeys and two double bogeys to surrender his strong position. Englishman Paul Casey will take a three-shot lead into the final round after starting the day four shots off the pace and producing a near-flawless performance in the mountains, signing for a 7-under 63 on the par-70 course to reach 16-under.

The 15-time DP World Tour winner will be aiming to add another title, in what would mark an emotional victory — he now calls Switzerland home and intends to donate all of this week's prize money to Foundation Beloved, the charity supporting those directly impacted by the New Year's Day tragedy in Crans-Montana. Austrian Maximilian Steinlechner and Erik Van Rooyen will be among those chasing, after rounds of 63 moved them into a share of second, alongside Spanish duo Eugenio Chacarra and Nacho Elvira at 13-under par.