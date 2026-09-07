Meeting physical demands in China Masters success a good sign: SatChi recall blazing run, plot Asiad encore

CHENNAI: Are Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in good physical shape to play high-octane matches? Can they cope with the demands at the elite level? Those were two of the pertinent questions that many badminton fans had in their minds at the start of last week. With their blazing run at the China Masters in Shenzhen, the Indian duo answered it in an emphatic fashion.

The last few days showed that they're truly back in business. Naturally, their confidence levels have shot up and they are now looking to carry forward the momentum into the Asian Games, where they will be defending their crown.

Not so long ago, Satwik was nursing a recurring shoulder issue and the duo had stepped aside for some time. Their comeback — the coveted World Championships in New Delhi — hadn't gone down well as they had laboured to the quarterfinal stage before exiting. In Shenzhen, it was not just the win — first by Indians at the event, but also the manner in which they achieved the feat. Aside from the opening tie, every other match until the final against He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, which the Indians won 11-21, 21-13, 21-17, went the distance, crossing the hour mark. That is something that has naturally lifted the Indians.

"After the World Championship, our body kind of settled down, got used to it (demands of matches), then we kind of got better. We weren't sure in China Masters, like how much we can cope up (physical demands) throughout the week. So we were just taking one match at a time. So overall, it was pretty much comfortable throughout the week. So that's a good sign going ahead," Satwik said in a virtual interaction facilitated by BAI.

One thing that has made Satwik and Chirag a major force over the years is their constant hunger and willingness to improve. There's a genuine sense of happiness but it's also clear that they're not getting carried away. Chirag felt patience and trusting their instincts was the key in their latest winning display. "I think one of the major things that we incorporated from the World Championships is to be patient while we are attacking and to trust our defense. I think that's one thing which we did fairly well at the China Masters. I think we weren't in a hurry to finish it (rallies) when we got those lifts," he said.

"And we were quite sure of what strokes we have to play and want to play. And even when things were not going our way, or even when we were doing the right things, maybe a little slower, maybe not doing the right things, we were still trusting our instincts and trusting ourselves that, yes, we can still get those wins," he added.