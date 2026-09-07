Shelton, Tiafoe and Michelsen win at the US Open as American men aim to end a Grand Slam drought

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen will meet in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Ben Shelton is there as well, set to face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The American men are making a real run at ending their lengthy Grand Slam drought.

The U.S. hasn't had a men's major champion since Andy Roddick won in Flushing Meadows in 2003, and there haven't even been many great opportunities in the more than two decades since.

But backed by the home crowd and in good form, the Americans had five players in the final 16 of a major for the first time since 1995 and will be a real threat in the second week of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

"We play so much outside of the States obviously, a lot of time in Europe," Tiafoe said Sunday. "This sport's so international, so to be able to play in front of friends, family, loved ones, is amazing. They don't get to see you much, so you want to put on a show."

The No. 11 seed beat 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to move within a victory of his third appearance in the U.S. Open semifinals. To get there he'll have to beat Michelsen, who has been the dominant player in this year's tournament.