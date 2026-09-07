'Super-human' Alcaraz books US Open quarter-final clash with Shelton

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz posted his most convincing win in his injury return at the US Open, downing Tommy Paul in straight sets on Sunday to line up a quarter-final clash with Ben Shelton.

Two-time women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, booking a last-eight date with Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova.

Second-seeded Alcaraz, playing his first tournament since he was sidelined by a right wrist injury in April, looked closer to his brilliant best in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paul, the 20th-seeded American who posed the Spaniard's sternest test yet.

"I played my game," said Alcaraz, who unleashed 33 winners as he moved fluidly around the court, thwarting Paul at every turn in the two-hour 20-minute match.

He'll face red-hot Shelton -- a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Stefanos Tsitsipas -- for a place in the semi-finals.

"I tried to play my style," Alcaraz said. "Tommy is such a talented player. His shots are pretty dangerous and sometimes it's really difficult to control the ball when it comes to you.