'Super-human' Alcaraz books US Open quarter-final clash with Shelton

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz posted his most convincing win in his injury return at the US Open, downing Tommy Paul in straight sets on Sunday to line up a quarter-final clash with Ben Shelton.
Two-time women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, booking a last-eight date with Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova.
Second-seeded Alcaraz, playing his first tournament since he was sidelined by a right wrist injury in April, looked closer to his brilliant best in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paul, the 20th-seeded American who posed the Spaniard's sternest test yet.
"I played my game," said Alcaraz, who unleashed 33 winners as he moved fluidly around the court, thwarting Paul at every turn in the two-hour 20-minute match.
He'll face red-hot Shelton -- a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Stefanos Tsitsipas -- for a place in the semi-finals.
"I tried to play my style," Alcaraz said. "Tommy is such a talented player. His shots are pretty dangerous and sometimes it's really difficult to control the ball when it comes to you.
"I just tried to be ready for a battle and tried to be aggressive all the time."
Alcaraz grabbed the first break of the contest in the final game of a tight first set.
From there he was in control. He broke Paul twice in the second set and again early in the third.
He finished it off with a gutsy hold of serve in which he saved a pair of break points, the second with a swinging forehand volley that he followed with a forehand winner to set up the only match point he needed.
"I'm really happy with the performance today," Alcaraz said.
Shelton, who needed four sets in each of his first three matches, raised his game to dismantle former world number three Tsitsipas in just one hour and 52 minutes.
The American, riding high after a strong August that included a title at the ATP Montreal Masters, blasted a dozen aces and never faced a break point.
"I played a complete match from start to finish," said Shelton, who was looking forward to taking on Alcaraz.
"I think the level that he's been playing at is really, really impressive. To not play for five months then do what he's done so far this tournament has been super-human."
"I think it's going to be fireworks on Tuesday night," Shelton said.