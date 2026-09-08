Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda to replace Rohit Yadav in India U19 squads

NEW DELHI: Saurashtra’s Aryan Savsani and Haryana’s Tanmay Baloda were on Tuesday (September 8, 2026) named replacements for Rohit Yadav in U19 squads to face Australia in a multi-format series later this month.

Yadav, who was named in the India U19 squads to take on Australia in one-dayers and multi-day matches, was handed a two-year ban by the BCCI for allegedly misrepresenting his age.

The BCCI said Savsani and Baloda will replace Yadav in the one-day and multi-day Indian squads respectively.

“The Junior Cricket Committee has named Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Aryan Savsani as Rohit Yadav’s replacement in India U19’s One-Day squad, while Haryana Cricket Association’s Tanmay Baloda has been named as his replacement in the Multi-Day squad,” the BCCI informed. “Rohit, who was named in India’s U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies.”

India U19 will play three one-dayers and the first multi-day match against their Australian counterparts at Rajkot while the second multi-day game will be played at the B Ground in Ahmedabad.

The three one-dayers will be played on September 18, 21 and 23 respectively, while the two multi-day matches will be from September 27-30 and October 5-8.