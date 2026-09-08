Go out there and give your best: IOA president to Asian Games-bound athletes

NEW DELHI: Blue seemed to be the dominant theme. With the LED screen in the backdrops, players and a few coaches filled one side of the hall. The front row had dignitaries from across the sports fraternity. There were sponsors lined up on one side, while music, pep talks, speeches and candid interactions interspersed in between completed the evening that was dubbed Asian Games send-off ceremony on Tuesday. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) made sure the ceremony befitted the occasion hours after they held a very crucial Special General Meeting (SGM).

IOA president PT Usha called upon all athletes to give their best and not be overwhelmed by the enormity of the occasion. The Asian Games could be a congregation of the best in the continent but Usha reminded the athletes that they too are the best. “Go out there and give your best,” was her message to the athletes who would be representing India at the Games.

Latest sporting sensation Commonwealth Games gold medallist judoka Asmita Dey was on the dais along with weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav (CWG silver medallist), kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat and Olympic bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kushale for a short conversation.

Asmita shared her experiences after winning the medal at the CWG and how her life has changed completely. So much has been the craze that she now has turned into a selfie expert. “Really overwhelmed by the response and in the end, was really tired giving interviews,” she said in jest with a smile. And as for medal chances at the Games, she was very practical. “Judo is a Japanese sport and there are top players who dominate in the world from Asia and for me to excel, I have to play out of my skin,” she said. Gyaneshwari spoke about how Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu inspired her and a generation of lifters.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya was a bit late to walk in but was motivating with his words. He reiterated the sports ministry’s endeavour to promote every discipline and said that they had been supporting athletes with all their needs. He hoped there would be an improved performance at the Games in Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.