How playing against Chhetri, Williams gave Blue Colts impetus in route to entering AFC Asian Cup

In the build-up to the qualifiers, the Blue Colts had a rare meeting with Bengaluru FC's first team featuring the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams in Bengaluru last month. Even though the youngsters had lost 0-3, Gawali felt that had handed the team a strong base to build upon.

"We played against many local clubs there. And then we played Bengaluru FC. That match, which we lost 0-3, gave us the reality check we needed. We came to know how we have to approach matches going forward," he told this daily in a virtual interaction.

Following that experience, which was part of preparations, they had gone unbeaten against U20 sides of Singapore and Yemen.

"But we knew we have to work for more because we knew that Uzbekistan, Syria and Bangladesh will be tougher. And that gave us the motivation and that gave us the confidence to grow," he said.

The team was under massive pressure after their aforementioned loss against Uzbekistan. Gawali said that the boys had used SAAF Championship final loss in April against Bangladesh as a fuel before their latest meeting, something that helped them produce a crucial win.

"The match was already finished. We shifted our focus to the next match. I showed them where we have to do better and then the boys also knew that. The motivation to play Bangladesh was high. They wanted to avenge that SAAF Championship final loss," he revealed.

Now with the Asian Cup already in his mind, Gawali felt that friendly matches against Asian teams in the tournament will help them prepare well and make them a team to be feared. "I definitely want to play with higher quality teams. So we can see where we are and how we can be better. Just like how the Senior teams have FIFA international friendlies window where they play matches, I believe the U20 should also have a window to play as many friendly games as possible," he said.