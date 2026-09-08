I felt like I was getting into the tournament: Zverev on finding rhythm as he enters US Open quarters

NEW YORK: World No 2 Alexander Zverev continued his impressive run at the US Open 2026, getting the better of Luciano Darderi in straight sets — 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) — to book his place in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, he reflected on his progress through the tournament and said he was pleased with the way his level has continued to improve.

"Yeah, I think it was another step forward, which I'm very happy about. I thought the third-round match was a big step forward compared to the first two matches, which was very, very needed. And yeah, I'm happy to be in the quarterfinals with this kind of performance."

Zverev, who admitted he had struggled for confidence on the American hard courts coming into the tournament, credited his early-round victories in helping him find his rhythm.

"I was struggling on the American hard courts, so I didn't come in with a lot of confidence initially. I think I really needed, especially the first round, I really needed a win like that. The second round, I made it difficult for myself, but I felt like I was getting into the tournament, and sometimes that's what you need. I'm happy with it, and happy to be still in the tournament," he added.

Zverev will now go on to meet Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

De Zandschulp rallied from two sets down to beat Arthur Gea 3-6, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-4. The Dutch veteran denied 21-year-old Gea a slice of Grand Slam history. The French player had been vying to become the first men's lucky loser to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.