Indian Football League season to kick off from October 30

CHENNAI: The Indian Football League (formerly the I-league), the nation’s second-tier football competition, will kick-off on October 30, the All India Football Federation confirmed after meeting clubs on Tuesday. The league will follow a full-fledged, home-and-away season.
Clubs are allowed to field three foreign players at a time on the pitch during matches. Nagaland and Odisha will be new venues for the 2026-27 season.
The IFL Charter for the upcoming season was discussed, along with the proposed budget and sponsorship packages. ““It was a very cordial meeting (With the league's governing council). Last season, despite being a truncated campaign, the league generated a lot of interest, and the viewership figures were very encouraging. We are now looking forward to a full-fledged home-and-away season. With new entrants and new venues coming into the league, there is a lot to look forward to, and all of this will add to the excitement around the IFL,” Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said. He, along with IFL club representatives, met Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi. Discussions focused on the broadcast partnership for the upcoming season, with both sides hopeful of another successful collaboration.