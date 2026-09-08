Indian Football League season to kick off from October 30

CHENNAI: The Indian Football League (formerly the I-league), the nation’s second-tier football competition, will kick-off on October 30, the All India Football Federation confirmed after meeting clubs on Tuesday. The league will follow a full-fledged, home-and-away season.

Clubs are allowed to field three foreign players at a time on the pitch during matches. Nagaland and Odisha will be new venues for the 2026-27 season.