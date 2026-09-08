Indian hockey teams to wear blue at Asian Games

At the World Cup, when it was revealed that both teams would wear saffron as their first colour, it caused a lot of outrage among stakeholders, including former players who had questioned the motives behind such a move. It even led to Dilip Tirkey, the head of the federation, saying he wasn't kept in the loop. It led to Tirkey instigating a formal process among the management.

The hockey event begins on September 18, with the winners receiving a direct spot in the Olympics in 2028. While the men's team are scheduled to face Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia in the group stage, the women's side will face Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.