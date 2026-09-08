IOA approves amendments to align its constitution with NSGA

NEW DELHI: Hours before the send off ceremony for the Asian Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive committee, its affiliated units including National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations met in an Special General Meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting assumed significance because it decided on the seven new points that were introduced as part of their amendment process to bring the constitution in line with the National Sports Governance Act 2025. As reported by this newspaper, the points that were discussed got the nod of the International Olympic Committee and were tabled in the house for approval.
When the meeting ended, there were content faces around but not as much for the provisions in the constitution but that an SGM was held with some discussion after three years. The provisions that were introduced dealt with election of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, number of members in the executive committee, age and tenure to name a few.
The house agreed to almost all the provisions and when some members pointed out deficiencies, IOA officials said that all the provisions were as per IOC Charter and with their mandate. The age cap in NSGA was 75 years and the IOA amended its constitution to 70 years on the last day of nomination. “No members shall be eligible for any post of office bearer or member of the EC if she/he has attained the age of 70 on the last date of election…” said the agenda circulated among members.
As for the executive committee members, it could remain the same. The IOA was not sure if the number of members in the EC should be 15 in total including the IOC member in India or 14 plus the IOC member. It is understood that the IOA now would want the numbers to remain the same at 15 plus one IOC member.
The cooling off period of four years that was mandatory in the earlier constitution too has been done away with. Proposed amended article says: “No office bearer or member of EC shall be allowed to be elected to the same position for more than three consecutive terms separately or in combination thereof…without a cooling off period.” Earlier, office bearers had to mandatorily undergo four years of cooling off.
Interestingly, the constitution will have a new provision as well. It involves eligibility of a candidate for election to the post of president, secretary and treasurer. It is similar to NSGA 2025: “Provided that a person shall not be qualified to contest for election or seek nomination to, the posts of the President or the Secretary General or the Treasurer, unless such person is a sportsperson of outstanding merit or, has previously served as a member for at least one full term in the Executive Committee of the National Sports Body or as the President, or secretary or treasurer in its affiliate unit…”