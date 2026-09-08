IOA approves amendments to align its constitution with NSGA

NEW DELHI: Hours before the send off ceremony for the Asian Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive committee, its affiliated units including National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations met in an Special General Meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting assumed significance because it decided on the seven new points that were introduced as part of their amendment process to bring the constitution in line with the National Sports Governance Act 2025. As reported by this newspaper, the points that were discussed got the nod of the International Olympic Committee and were tabled in the house for approval.

When the meeting ended, there were content faces around but not as much for the provisions in the constitution but that an SGM was held with some discussion after three years. The provisions that were introduced dealt with election of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, number of members in the executive committee, age and tenure to name a few.

The house agreed to almost all the provisions and when some members pointed out deficiencies, IOA officials said that all the provisions were as per IOC Charter and with their mandate. The age cap in NSGA was 75 years and the IOA amended its constitution to 70 years on the last day of nomination. “No members shall be eligible for any post of office bearer or member of the EC if she/he has attained the age of 70 on the last date of election…” said the agenda circulated among members.