IOA approves changes in constitution to align with NSGA, but EC strength not changed

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday approved some changes in its constitution that would bring it in line with the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA) at its Special General Body Meeting here, a revamp that will allow longer tenures for its office-bearers.

The IOA's executive committee, which met here on August 19, had approved the changes made in its earlier constitution.

Under the earlier IOA constitution, no member was eligible for any post if he/she had attained the age of 70 on the date of election. But the NSG Act allows a person aged between 70 and 75 years to contest elections or seek nominations, if permitted by the International Charters and Statutes.

Also, the earlier IOA constitution says that no member shall hold one or more office-bearers' post for more than two consecutive terms. An office bearer shall have to undergo a cooling-off period after two consecutive terms.

However, the NSG Act allows a person to continuously hold the position of either the president or secretary general or the treasurer for up to three consecutive terms separately, or in combination, without any cooling-off period.

"It was a mere formality and the SGBM approved the changes in line with the NSGA, barring the one relating to the strength of the executive council," an EC member told PTI.

"But the General House decided that the provision of the (earlier) IOA constitution under which the executive council will have 15 members, excluding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member will remain."

Currently, the IOA Executive Council has 16 members, including the IOC member in India, which is an ex-officio member with voting rights.

However, the NSG Act 2025 stipulates a 15-member EC, including the IOC member in India.

Executive Council Member Rohit Rajpal said the IOC has seen the changes in the IOA constitution and the world body has "fundamentally no issues" on the amendments.

The IOA had earlier sent a preliminary draft of the amended constitution to the IOC. The IOA SGBM also approved the age and tenure guidelines envisaged by the NSGA. "Of course, we have done that, we have to set an example for the others (NSFs)," Rajpal told PTI.

"The IOA constitution is now compliant with the NSGA," he said.

The General House, however, did not take any decision on the commencement of the election process of the IOA, due before December 10. The current dispensation headed by sprint legend P T Usha was elected on December 10, 2022 for a four-year term.

"The government will first constitute a panel of individuals who can act as Returning Officers and after that the IOA executive council will pick one of them," an EC member said.

"That will be done by the executive council later."

Before the election of the new office-bearers, the Athletes Commission will have to be re-constituted and Sportspersons of Merit will have to be selected to become voting members of the General House for the office bearers' election.