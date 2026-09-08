Naomi Osaka exits US Open, but not before displaying one more 'swaggy' fashion ensemble

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka may not have gone out of the U.S. Open with much of a bang. But she surely went out with a burst — of color, and a bit of swag.

The two-time U.S. Open champion lost a lopsided fourth-round match on Monday to Elena Rybakina. But she continued to make her mark as the undisputed fashion queen on tour. Osaka, already known for her walk-on fashion reveals at tournaments, has been upping her game at the year's final major with a series of dramatic ensembles — all with a basketball theme, as her sponsor, Nike, honors the New York Knicks' championship win.

For her last look, she arrived on court Monday in a coat of many colors: a fur-trimmed cloak designed by Brooklyn-based label KidSuper.

“I felt really swaggy when I put it on," Osaka said after the match. “I feel feel like it embodied New York a lot."

For her increasingly dramatic looks the past week or so, Osaka has worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach — also known as Zendaya's stylist — displaying the work of multiple designers.

Monday's eclectic walk-on ensemble from KidSuper, the label of designer Colm Dillane, included not only the lavish coat, but a headband that echoed the blue, red and white NBA logo — only now, displaying a racket-wielding tennis player, not a basketball player.

For her first-round match a week ago, Osaka channeled NBA great Allen Iverson in a long, white tulle skirt and a dramatic gray, hooded robe. When she removed the hood, Osaka's hair was in cornrows under a headband, recalling Iverson's look when was the NBA MVP while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Her ensemble was designed by Who Decides War, the New York-based streetwear brand.