Chennai Open 2026: Ajeetesh Sandhu takes sole lead

CHENNAI: AJEETESH Sandhu stole the show on Day 2, firing a six-under 66 to get a two-shot lead after the second round of the Chennai Open 2026 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course, here on Wednesday.

Having started the day as joint leader, the 37-year-old from Chandigarh (65-66) had a total of eight birdies against two bogeys to reach 13-under 131 at the halfway stage of the tournament that carries a prize purse of 1 crore.

"The front nine is a little trickier and has a few holes that really demand your attention," Sandhu said. "I managed to make birdies on a couple of those holes, so that was enjoyable."

In the process, the former Asian Tour champion and also a five-timer on the DP World PGTI, went two strokes clear of overnight co-leader Stepan Danek. Danek, who's from Czech Republic, made six birdies and two bogeys in a four- under 68 to take second spot at 11-under 133. Delhi's Rashid Khan (66-68), winner of the Telangana Open in Vikarabad just two weeks ago, occupied the third place at 10-under 134. His four-under 68 included an eagle on the par-five 18th, four birdies and two bogeys.

Sandhu, meanwhile, felt he struck the ball better than during the opening round and found his rhythm earlier. "Overall, it was a pretty solid round," he said. "I found my rhythm early and made a couple of important saves, which helped build momentum. After that, it was fairly smooth sailing. The three-putt bogey on the eighth was disappointing, but there are still two rounds to play."

This is Sandhu's first appearance at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course. His only previous tournament in Chennai came during his first season as a professional.

"I liked the course as soon as I played it during the Pro-Am," he said. "It suits my eye. It is tree-lined and tricky, so I'm pleased with how I've played so far."