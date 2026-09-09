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Jessica Pegula outlasts Navarro to set US Open semi with Sabalenka

Pegula, who has won two titles this year, is among the trio of players who arrived at Flushing Meadows with a chance to supplant Sabalenka atop the world rankings in New York.
USA's Jessica Pegula celebrates defeating USA's Emma Navarro during their women's singles quarter-final tennis match on day ten of the US Open tennis tournament on September 8, 2026.
USA's Jessica Pegula celebrates defeating USA's Emma Navarro during their women's singles quarter-final tennis match on day ten of the US Open tennis tournament on September 8, 2026. (Photo | AFP)
AFP
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NEW YORK: Jessica Pegula booked a third straight US Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka, grinding out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro on Tuesday to set a semi-final clash with the two-time defending champion.

Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 final in Flushing Meadows and beat her again in the semis last year on the way to a second crown.

Third-seeded Pegula needed two hours and 20 minutes to get past Navarro, recovering an early break in the third set of a tense baseline battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It was really tough," Pegula said after a match featuring nine breaks of serve. "It was physical, humid. I wasn't exactly serving my best and I was fighting a lot of demons out there today."

Pegula improved to 5-0 against Navarro, a former world number eight who is on the rise after an extended break to focus on health issues, winning her first title in more than a year at Strasbourg in May.

Pegula, who has won two titles this year, is among the trio of players who arrived at Flushing Meadows with a chance to supplant Sabalenka atop the world rankings in New York.

The 32-year-old would have to go all the way to a first major title to have a shot at claiming the top spot.

But the number one issue could be moot by the time Pegula and Sabalenka square off on Thursday.

Second-ranked Elena Rybakina can seize the top spot regardless of other results with a win over China's Zheng Qinwen in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Jessica Pegula
US Open 2026

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