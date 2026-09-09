Real Madrid win Champions League opener as Haaland stars for Man City

PARIS: Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start on his return to the Champions League with Real Madrid on Tuesday as the Spanish giants beat Inter Milan 2-1, while Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City's victory at Porto.

There were also wins for Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund on the first night of action in this season's league phase, as the opening matchday spreads across three nights.

Record 15-time European champions Real have brought back Mourinho for a second spell in charge, and his first game back in the competition came against the side he led to Champions League glory in 2010.

Madrid were two goals ahead midway through the first half at the Bernabeu thanks to two gifts from the Inter defence, with Yann Bisseck at fault as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring on his 99th appearance in the competition.

Mbappe has now scored 71 Champions League goals, equalling the tally of Real legend Raul.