Vini, Raphinha in Brazil squad for India friendly

BENGALURU: Both Vinicius Jnr and Raphinha, two of Brazil's most eye-catching players, have been included as part of their 26-man touring party to play a friendly against India in India next month. Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as much when he announced the 26-man squad. Some of the other players include Bruno Guimaraes who recently moved to Premier League champions Arsenal. The friendly against India is set to be played in Kolkata on October 3.

The five-time world champions, beginning a new World Cup cycle, have not named Neymar but most of the other established find themselves as part of the squad. Joao Pedro, the Chelsea forward who has begun the season in fine form, has earned a recall. This is one to keep an eye on as the Selecao have struggled with a No. 9 for well over the last decade.

Apart from playing India, the group will be playing in back-to-back friendlies against Australia.

That match on October 3 will be one of the most expensive football tickets to ever be sold in the country for an India fixture. A first batch of tickets, via the official ticketing partner, were sold out. A second batch is 'live now' on the website with prices beginning from `5000. Tickets simply marketed as 'VVIP' begin from `25000 with hospitality included.

One caveat: because these are friendlies, players may decide to withdraw closer to the date of the fixtures, especially if they pick up a niggle in the next couple of fixtures for their club teams. This is a faily common practice.

Squad Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio; Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Maquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley; Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo; Attackers: Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Jnr.