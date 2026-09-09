World Cup final scorer Ferran Torres leads Ballon d'Or nominees

PARIS: Ferran Torres, whose goal against Argentina won the World Cup for Spain in July, leads a 30-man list for the men's Ballon d'Or revealed on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain is one of six Spanish World Cup winners on the list, alongside 2024 laureate Rodri and last year's runner-up Lamine Yamal.

In the women's section, three-time winner Aitana Bonmati did not make the shortlist after breaking her leg midway through the season, but her former Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas, the winner in 2021 and 2022 and now a London City Lionesses player, is there.

Torres also won La Liga with Barcelona in May but is now teaming up with last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele at PSG.

France international Dembele is one of nine PSG team-mates on the list to have won the Champions League in each of the last two years.

With Torres having joined the club, that makes it 10 current PSG players in total on the list.

Among them, Fabian Ruiz is the only player to have won the Champions League and World Cup in 2026.

Flying Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was one of the stars of PSG's successful Champions League defence, alongside Portuguese midfield pair Vitinha and Joao Neves, and all three are nominated.