2026 Asian Games: Indian grapplers seeking medal balm in Japan

CHENNAI: They have always been among medals that's why wrestlers are expected to finish on podium whenever they represent the country in marquee events like the Olympics and Asian Games. With most wrestling heavyweights hailing from the Asian continent, competitions remain tough in the multi-disciplinary meet. But over the years, India have established themselves as one of the powerhouses.

As usual expectations were high when a squad of 18 (six each in women wrestling, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman) was selected following trials on May 30 and 31 for the Games beginning in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 19. With months in their disposal, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) even sent its men wrestlers overseas for exposure-cum-training camp. Freestyle grapplers went to Armenia while their Greco-Roman counterparts departed for Uzbekistan. But when it looked like everything was going on as per plan, all hell broke loose with selected wrestlers failing dope tests.

Deepanshu (130kg, GR) was the first to return dope positive followed by Mukul Dahiya, a strong medal contender in the 86kg freestyle wrestling. Having already lost two weight categories due to doping ban, the WFI was hoping for no further setback when another Greco-Roman wrestler, Deepak, who won the selection trials in the 67kg weight category, got caught in dope net. It not only reduced India's participation by three but also changed the narrative. Wrestlers, who till then were considered serious medal contenders, were suddenly being looked upon as serial offenders.

Fortunately, none of the selected women wrestlers got embroiled in the controversy so far and that could be termed as a big relief for an otherwise worried federation. Given the situation, coaches are putting their money on women wrestlers more than their male counterparts even if they strongly believe Indian wrestlers in general will start a medal rush in Japan.

"The preparation went excellently, and everyone was pleased. We had very little time to get ready for the Asian Games, but we prepared as thoroughly as possible within that short window. As for the outcome, we will strive to achieve the best possible result and bring joy to our supporters," Georgia's Emzarios Shako Bentinidis, men's freestyle coach, told this daily. Shako, who earlier helped Bajrang Punia win bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hailed the WFI for doing everything to ensure the wrestlers succeed.