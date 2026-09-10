Ajeetesh Sandhu extends lead to three shots at Chennai Open

Chennai: In a hot and humid day, Ajeetesh Sandhu fired a bogey-free four-under 68 to extend his lead to three shots after the third round of the INR 1 crore Chennai Open 2026 Powered by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course. The 37-year-old Chandigarh golfer (65-66-68), who began the day with a two-stroke advantage, posted an error-free round consisting of four birdies to move to 17-under 199 heading into the final round.

Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (72-67-63) fired the day’s lowest score, a nine-under 63, to climb nine places from tied 11th to second at 14-under 202. The 28-year-old, a two-time DP World PGTI winner and former Asian Tour champion, recorded an eagle on the par-four sixth, eight birdies and a solitary bogey in his round today.

Overnight second-placed Stepan Danek (65-68-70) of the Czech Republic slipped to third at 13-under 203. The 29-year-old’s two-under 70 featured an eagle on the par-five 18th, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Chandigarh’s Jairaj Singh Sandhu (66-71-67) climbed from tied seventh into a share of fourth at 12-under 204 alongside Noida’s Amardeep Malik (67-68-69). Ajeetesh, a five-time DP World PGTI winner and former Asian Tour champion, was pleased to negotiate the added pressure of leading without dropping a shot.

“It was a solid round,” Sandhu said. “The feeling is naturally a little different when you begin the day in the lead, so you have to account for that pressure. Overall, I played well. There were a couple of missed opportunities, but that is part of golf.”

Birdies on the ninth and 10th helped Sandhu build momentum after a steady start.