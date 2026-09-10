Champions League contenders PSG, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool all start with wins

Six goals for Paris Saint-Germain, five for Barcelona and classically just one for Arsenal as the serious contenders for the Champions League started with wins Wednesday.

There was a hat trick for Ferran Torres, the World Cup-winning goalscorer, on his PSG debut in the competition, and two goals for his new teammate Ousmane Dembélé in a 6-1 beating of Slovan Bratislava by the two-time title holder.

At Barcelona, Raphinha scored two more in his rapid-fire start to the season, and Lamine Yamal fired a free kick through Feyenoord's defensive wall in an easy 5-1 win.

It was a typically Arsenal result, a 1-0 win at Napoli with the only goal scored by the English champion's suddenly prolific captain Martin Ødegaard. It's his fourth goal so far after just one in the whole of last season.

All four English clubs won their opening games after Liverpool rallied to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 with goals by midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. However, Liverpool saw its record signing Bradley Barcola limp off with an apparent calf injury in the second half.

Unheralded Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirović got a hat trick inside 12 first-half minutes in a 3-1 win over Norwegian debutant Viking.

Sporting Lisbon beat Galatasaray 3-1 having also trailed early in the game. The third was a powerful curling free kick by Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar.

The high rate of goals — 45 through the first 12 games in this Champions League campaign at a rate of 3.75 per game — is well above the average of 3.47 last season. That was itself the highest rate since the 1960s in the old European Cup format.