Delhi High Court declines wrestler Vinesh's request to compete in Worlds selection trials

CHENNAI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of taking part in selection for the 2026 World Championships ended on Thursday as the Delhi High Court refused to grant her an interim exemption from the eligibility criteria. In a late night interim order, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said at this stage the court is not inclined to grant an interim exemption from the eligibility criteria to allow the petitioner to participate in the selection trials on September 14.

"To reiterate, the criteria prescribed under the circular dated September 7, 2026 apply uniformly to all athletes. An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by respondent no. 1 (Wrestling Federation of India)," the court said.

It said Phogat's circumstances relating to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery would require consideration while examining the validity of the policy. However, that does not, at the interim stage, by itself entitle her to a direction permitting her to participate contrary to the eligibility criteria, it added. "Granting such interim relief to the petitioner alone, without first adjudicating upon the policy itself, may consequently result in unequal treatment of similarly situated athletes who are not before this court," it said.

Phogat, a two-time World Championships medallist, in her application filed in a pending petition, also sought a stay on the operation of a September 7 circular issued by the WFI prescribing the eligibility criteria for the selection trials which are scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. The fresh application was filed in the main petition in which the wrestler has sought formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.

In the application, she has sought a stay on the circular as it excludes her from participating in the selection trials for the championship scheduled to be held at Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1.

The WFI circular provides for women's trials in six Olympic weight categories. Phogat contended that the latest selection framework creates a closed pathway by making eligibility dependent on participation and performance in specified qualifying competitions.

The plea said the circular places Phogat in a position where she is excluded not because she has been assessed and found wanting on sporting merit but because she was unable to participate in the particular competitions selected by WFI as gateways to the present selection trials.

It said the framework contains no mechanism to account for an athlete who was unable to participate in the prescribed competitions for maternity-related reasons.

On September 1, the high court sought the response of WFI and the Centre on Phogat's plea seeking formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.

In the petition, she has sought directions for formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning from maternity, transparent and objectively verifiable selection and nomination processes, and an alternative mechanism for athletes disadvantaged by maternity-related absence.