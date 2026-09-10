Elena Rybakina books US Open semi against Gauff, secures No.1 ranking

NEW YORK: Elena Rybakina ended Zheng Qinwen's spirited US Open run on Wednesday, guaranteeing her rise to world No. 1 as she booked a semi-final showdown with Coco Gauff.

Rybakina beat Zheng 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and is assured of ending Aryna Sabalenka's reign atop the standings -- even if the Belarusian wins a third straight title.

"It's just a number right now," Rybakina said. "It's a different achievement ... but mostly you think about the titles in the end of the day."

Therefore the 27-year-old Kazakh star will be focused on Gauff, who saved two match points in a 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 victory over Russian 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the fifth-ranked reigning French Open champion from Russia.

Sabalenka will play third-seeded Jessica Pegula in Thursday night's semi-finals -- the first time since 1975 at the US Open that the top four women all made it to the penultimate round.

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev completed the men's semi-final lineup, cruising past Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1.

Gauff made it by the skin of her teeth, struggling early and saving two match points in the tiebreaker.

She rallied with some inspiration from Frances Tiafoe's come-from-behind five-set victory over Alex Michelsen.

"I just had to reset," Gauff said. "Honestly, I was thinking about Frances Tiafoe and how he came back. I was just trying to leave the court without regrets."