Karnataka tennis: Kriish included in TOPS, Srishti & Kshitij identified under TAGG

BENGALURU: Karnataka's young talents Kriish Tyagum Srishti Kiran and Kshitij Aradhya have been selected under two National athlete support programmes — Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), it was announced on Thursday.
While Kriish has been selected under the TOPS, Srishti and Kshitij have been selected under TAGG, marking an important step in their respective journeys towards the international stage. The trio are among 10 promising young Indian tennis players identified under the programmes by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
The other players recognised are Manas Dhamne, Vaishnavi Adkar, Rethin Pranav (all TOPS) and Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar, Tavish Pahwa, Arjun Rathi and Arnav Paparkar (all TAGG).
“Kriish, Srishti and Kshitij have shown the potential to progress, and their selection under TOPS Development and TAGG is an important step in that journey. We hope this support will give these youngsters the opportunity, exposure and resources required to compete at the highest level,” said Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of All India Tennis Association and joint secretary of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA)
The selection also underlines the growing emphasis on developing a structured pathway for India's next generation of tennis players.