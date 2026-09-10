Karnataka tennis: Kriish included in TOPS, Srishti & Kshitij identified under TAGG

BENGALURU: Karnataka's young talents Kriish Tyagum Srishti Kiran and Kshitij Aradhya have been selected under two National athlete support programmes — Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), it was announced on Thursday.

While Kriish has been selected under the TOPS, Srishti and Kshitij have been selected under TAGG, marking an important step in their respective journeys towards the international stage. The trio are among 10 promising young Indian tennis players identified under the programmes by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).