Mumbai sign Serbian defender Cirkovic for 1-year-deal

Serbian defender Lazar Cirkovic joined Mumbai City FC recently on a one-year-deal. Cirkovic once turned out for Partizan in an UEFA Europa League match against English giants Tottenham Hotspur. In his four-year stint at the Serbian club, he won two Serbian SuperLiga titles and one Serbian Cup before going on to represent Luzern in Switzerland, Maccabi Netanya in Israel, and Kisvárda and Honvéd in Hungary.

Lazar then moved to India, where he joined fellow Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC. In his debut season, he played a crucial role in helping the club secure a place in the playoffs, earning a move to Jamshedpur FC the following season. He continued to deliver consistent performances for the Men of Steel, helping them reach the semi-finals.

For me, the most important thing is always the team. I want to be someone my teammates can rely on, both on and off the pitch, and help Mumbai City compete for the biggest honours,” Cirkovic said after signing.

Manolo Márquez, Head Coach of Mumbai City, said: “Lazar gives us experience, balance and strength. He is a player who understands his responsibilities, works hard for the team and brings good quality. His mentality and experience will be very valuable for our squad.”