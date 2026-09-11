F4 Indian Championship Set to Flag Off 2026 Indian Racing Festival in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) is set to take the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) into a new season of competitive motorsport, with the F4 Indian Championship flagging off its 2026 campaign at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on September 12-13. The season is set to feature six rounds of F4 and four rounds of the Indian Racing League (IRL) across key racing destinations in India, culminating in a landmark street-racing debut at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit in December.

The FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship will travel through Coimbatore with the finale in Navi Mumbai, providing a platform for the next generation of single-seater drivers to compete at home while gaining valuable race experience and Super Licence points. The 2026 grid will feature drivers representing eight nationalities, competing across eight teams.

The Indian Racing League will join the action in October, with its four-round campaign beginning at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on October 24-25. The six teams competing in the 2026 Indian Racing League season are Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, owned by Kichcha Sudeep; Goa Aces JA Racing, owned by John Abraham; Kolkata Royal Tigers, led by Sourav Ganguly; Hyderabad Blackbirds, owned by Naga Chaitanya; Speed Demons Delhi, backed by Arjun Kapoor; and Chennai Turbo Riders, representing the city under the ownership of Accord Group.