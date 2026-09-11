It is good to see Kapil as president: Viraj Madappa after winning Chennai Open

CHENNAI: Viraj Madappa overturned a three-shot deficit with a bogey-free eight-under 64 to win the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open 2026 Powered by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) by one stroke at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course. The 28-year-old Kolkata golfer (72-67-63-64), who began the final round three shots behind overnight leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, made eight birdies to finish at 22-under 266 and secure his fourth professional title.
It was an emotional victory for Madappa as his relatives live in Chennai. He met them on Thursday and that meeting propelled him to give the best on his first appearance at the TNGF Cosmo Course. ''Chennai is really special because, one, my mother's side relatives live in Chennai. They live in Saidapet. Even now, my grandmother's brothers and uncle live in Saidapet. I actually just met them yesterday. And on top of that, my first sponsor, Dilip Thomas (AVT Group), he's also from here. So very special to me, and first time playing over here,'' Viraj told this daily.
Madappa, who became the youngest Indian to win on the Asian Tour in 2018, collected Rs 15 lakh. The victory lifted him from 44th to 22nd on the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit, taking his season earnings to Rs 23,90,042 and securing his place in the DP World India Championship. Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-66-68-68), a five-time DP World PGTI winner, closed with a four-under 68 comprising five birdies and a bogey. However, it was not enough to protect his overnight advantage as he finished runner-up at 21-under 267.
Ajeetesh earned Rs 10 lakh and climbed from 21st to 15th on the Order of Merit, with season earnings of Rs 33,47,375.
Noida's Amardeep Malik (67-68-69-67) made seven birdies and two bogeys in a five-under 67 to finish third at 17-under 271. Malik moved from 19th to 14th in the season standings, taking his earnings to Rs 33,75,548.
Viraj liked the TNGF Cosmo Golf course and was all praise for the venue and hospitality. ''I have never played here (Chennai Cosmo golf course) even in my junior days. The course is- I love the design. Ajeetesh and I, we both really like talking about golf course design. I think the pathways over here are good and can be compared to some of the best in the country on the design front,'' complimented Viraj.
''I think it's- it's a short course, of course, but what happens is, you know, the new designs, a lot of people, what they do is unnecessarily complicate the whole. Like, if you look at a hole like 17, it's only 180 yards.
It's a small green, but it's raised, and it's maybe like 12, 15 yards wide. And that's more than enough to make it difficult.
You don't need to have a hole that's 240 yards. So I think very simple design, but very, very effective,'' he added.
Viraj insists that he has fond memories Chennai with his mother.
''Just honestly being at my uncle's places, and you know, just in Saidapet. My uncle used to own a restaurant somewhere in Saidapet, and we used to just go there and remember eating naan and paneer butter masala. Mother was a member at Olly Ginch Club (Kolkata), tried multiple sports there, initially swimming then shifted to golf,'' narrated an emotional Viraj.
Viraj insists that there was great boom in golf in the last few years and reckons that it golf as a professional.''
''I am a professional golf player. Honestly, the last few years have been great for Indian golf. lot of sponsors have come in. DP World is now partnering with PGTI, so that's a huge deal for us. The prize purses have increased quite a lot, so it is- it is still very a good space to be in, you know. The talent is there, but you also get paid pretty well to go and pursue your passions,'' opined Viraj.
He insists that it is a boon to have an athlete of the stature as Kapil Dev and the president of PGTI.
''I think it's a great- it's a great look. Kapil Dev is a legend in his sport, and he's been doing a lot of good things for golf in India, promoting the sport, and I think having a person like him as the president looks great for us. And as you can see, I think he's been instrumental in also helping us get some of the big names (to participate). His presence also definitely helps in getting more sponsors, ''signed off Viraj, adding that Vishesh Sharma is one of the young players to watch out for.