It is good to see Kapil as president: Viraj Madappa after winning Chennai Open

CHENNAI: Viraj Madappa overturned a three-shot deficit with a bogey-free eight-under 64 to win the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open 2026 Powered by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) by one stroke at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course. The 28-year-old Kolkata golfer (72-67-63-64), who began the final round three shots behind overnight leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, made eight birdies to finish at 22-under 266 and secure his fourth professional title.

It was an emotional victory for Madappa as his relatives live in Chennai. He met them on Thursday and that meeting propelled him to give the best on his first appearance at the TNGF Cosmo Course. ''Chennai is really special because, one, my mother's side relatives live in Chennai. They live in Saidapet. Even now, my grandmother's brothers and uncle live in Saidapet. I actually just met them yesterday. And on top of that, my first sponsor, Dilip Thomas (AVT Group), he's also from here. So very special to me, and first time playing over here,'' Viraj told this daily.

Madappa, who became the youngest Indian to win on the Asian Tour in 2018, collected Rs 15 lakh. The victory lifted him from 44th to 22nd on the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit, taking his season earnings to Rs 23,90,042 and securing his place in the DP World India Championship. Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-66-68-68), a five-time DP World PGTI winner, closed with a four-under 68 comprising five birdies and a bogey. However, it was not enough to protect his overnight advantage as he finished runner-up at 21-under 267.

Ajeetesh earned Rs 10 lakh and climbed from 21st to 15th on the Order of Merit, with season earnings of Rs 33,47,375.

Noida's Amardeep Malik (67-68-69-67) made seven birdies and two bogeys in a five-under 67 to finish third at 17-under 271. Malik moved from 19th to 14th in the season standings, taking his earnings to Rs 33,75,548.

Viraj liked the TNGF Cosmo Golf course and was all praise for the venue and hospitality. ''I have never played here (Chennai Cosmo golf course) even in my junior days. The course is- I love the design. Ajeetesh and I, we both really like talking about golf course design. I think the pathways over here are good and can be compared to some of the best in the country on the design front,'' complimented Viraj.