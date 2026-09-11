Man United, Bayern cruise as Como make dream Champions League start

PARIS: Manchester United celebrated their return to the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of Sabah on Thursday, as Cesc Fabregas's Como impressed on their debut in Europe's premier club competition.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise, with a brace, both scored in the week that they were nominated for the Ballon d'Or as Bayern Munich were made to work before Bodo/Glimt's second-half collapse in a 5-0 rout.

Matheus Cunha scored his first goal of the season while captain Bruno Fernandes, forward Benjamin Sesko and centre-back Lisandro Martinez were also on the scoresheet on a comfortable night for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

"I think it was perfect for everyone, especially our fans," Sesko told TNT Sports.

"It means a lot to them, especially when they see so many goals. I think it was great for us in general to give us more motivation for the upcoming games."