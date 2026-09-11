Wayne's world: Fitter and better

BENGALURU: WITHIN the first two months of Wayne Lombard's reintroduction back into the women's hockey programme late last year, the head of athletic performance wanted the players to understand their bodies better. So, he ensured a session between the players and two gynaecologists.

The South African picks up the story. "It wasn't a behind-closed-doors session where none of us male staff were there, we did it in January, I think," he tells this daily in a call from Japan. "They (the players) were able to ask as many questions as possible about anything relating to female physiology, anatomy, etc., etc. I think that was a really good call -- I'm assuming here because I wasn't part of the meeting obviously -- but I think that it was good for the girls to come out and ask questions that they might not want to ask in a public environment where there are other male coaches around or something. And I think that was a good thing."

In isolation, it may not sound like a major thing. But this is one of the many things Lombard, who began his second innings with the women's hockey team after Sjoerd Marijne was reappointed at the fag-end of last year, has helped institute. All of these changes -- some of them revealed for the first time -- is what has helped them become unlikely contenders to win gold at upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The gold carries a greater prize too: automatic spot in the 2028 Games at Los Angeles.

For years, Lombard, and the entire S&C community across the globe, were big fans of the yo-yo test. Not anymore. Even as the world had moved away from it over the last few years, the women's hockey team were still caught in the past. One of the first things Lombard changed was to introduce the 30-15 intermittent fitness test.

Lombard explains the whole process as well as the rationale behind implementing this. "Basically, you're running for 30 seconds, resting for 15 over a 40-meter shuttle instead of a 20-meter shuttle," he says. Basically, you run to voluntary fatigue, or we pull you out of the test and give you the same numbers. It's just over a slightly longer distance, so I feel it gives us a bit more of an accurate proxy for something called maximum aerobic speed and probably a little bit, I wouldn't say easier, but better for your slightly slower players who struggle to accelerate over five meters or so. It gives them a bit more time over the 20-meter shuttle to get a bit more of an accurate measure of aerobic capacity than what your test might be. It's a similar concept. It's just a change in process.

"Yeah, so when I came in, they were still doing the yo-yo, and I preferred to go into the 30-15 now. I think in the past, the yo-yo was standard. The thing with the yo-yo is that there's a lot more data on hockey in the yo-yo, so it's an easier test to compare. However, you can convert the 30-15 data to get an idea with that, because ultimately, it's an aerobic test, and the more you run, the fitter you are."