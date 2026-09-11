Wushu player Divyanshi's Asiad dreams shattered, dropped at eleventh hour due to medical reasons

CHENNAI: Just a few days ago, things were rosy for wushu player Divyanshi. Set to take part in her first Asian Games, the 18-year-old from Kota, Rajasthan, was dreaming about Japan. With the new kits lined up on her bed, there was plenty of elation. Her tickets had already been booked and she was due to leave on Monday. She was even part of the grand send-off ceremony, which was conducted by Indian Olympic Association, New Delhi on Tuesday. In a cruel twist of fate, though, her dreams were shattered on Thursday as she was dropped from the team on medical grounds by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Instead, senior pro Naorem Roshibina Devi, whom Divyanshi had beaten during the trials earlier this year, was included in her place.
Clearly devastated, the youngster levelled allegations of conspiracy against her. "I'm tired of this... I have been mentally harassed so much. Since June, July, they have been after me because she (Roshibina) wanted to go. Given that I beat her, why is it a problem for her now," Divyanshi said in a video message.
"I beat her, it's my right to go there (Japan). She has been knocking at different doors...it's abuse of power," Divyanhsi, who was originally part of 16-woman draw in the women's 60kg, added.
Wushu Association of India CEO Suhel Ahmed said that it was a difficult decision for the federation and confirmed that she was dropped due to medical reasons. "She was deemed medically unfit. She has some ligament issue or something. SAI had done a medical test on her during the camp," Suhel told The New Indian Express.
"We had high hopes from our side. She is a really good player and it's a bit of a shock for us. To be injured at the last minute, it's obviously sad. But going by the rules, we can't send injured players," he added.
Divyanshi, who was clearly torn in the said video, rued a lack of transparency and claimed that her doctor had given her the green light to take part. "The doctor, in his prescription, stated that I can play. Why has that not been taken into account? And when you are making such a massive decision, you can at least keep the athlete in the loop. Shouldn't I have been informed about what's going on? You're cutting my name and you're not informing me. Why?," she asked.
"I'm 18 and I have the right to speak. It was necessary for me to give my point of view then (decision-making process)."
Suhel said the federation's hands were tied as they came to learn about the medical report just on Thursday. "The order, the injury report was yesterday (Thursday). From our side, we just couldn't say anything. When the medical report came, what can we do? This is sad for us. Even the government says unfit players can't go."
The official said that the WAI has asked the coaches to take care of her well-being. The Asiad-bound wushu players, four women and three men, are currently in Patiala. "We have high hopes for her even in the future. There are other important events coming up next year. We are hoping that she can recover. The coaches have been in touch with her."
At Kota, Divyanshi trains under Ashok Gautam, who's also renowned for guiding ace boxer Arundhati Choudhary.
Roshibina Devi, her replacement, is a two-time medallist in the competition.