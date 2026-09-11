Wushu player Divyanshi's Asiad dreams shattered, dropped at eleventh hour due to medical reasons

Divyanshi, who was clearly torn in the said video, rued a lack of transparency and claimed that her doctor had given her the green light to take part. "The doctor, in his prescription, stated that I can play. Why has that not been taken into account? And when you are making such a massive decision, you can at least keep the athlete in the loop. Shouldn't I have been informed about what's going on? You're cutting my name and you're not informing me. Why?," she asked.

"I'm 18 and I have the right to speak. It was necessary for me to give my point of view then (decision-making process)."

Suhel said the federation's hands were tied as they came to learn about the medical report just on Thursday. "The order, the injury report was yesterday (Thursday). From our side, we just couldn't say anything. When the medical report came, what can we do? This is sad for us. Even the government says unfit players can't go."

The official said that the WAI has asked the coaches to take care of her well-being. The Asiad-bound wushu players, four women and three men, are currently in Patiala. "We have high hopes for her even in the future. There are other important events coming up next year. We are hoping that she can recover. The coaches have been in touch with her."

At Kota, Divyanshi trains under Ashok Gautam, who's also renowned for guiding ace boxer Arundhati Choudhary.

Roshibina Devi, her replacement, is a two-time medallist in the competition.