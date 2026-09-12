'Everything different' as Zverev returns to US Open final

NEW YORK: Six years after an agonizing loss in the US Open final, Alexander Zverev says "everything is different" as he returns to the title match in Flushing Meadows.

The top-seeded German held off a battling Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (8/6) on Friday to reach his third straight Grand Slam final.

Zverev admits his US Open near miss against Dominic Thiem in 2020 left scar tissue, but all the doubts were finally dispelled when he won his maiden major at the French Open.

He followed that with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, and even though he knows he'll be in hostile territory on Sunday -- taking on either American Ben Shelton or compatriot Frances Tiafoe -- he relishes the challenge.

"I think a lot has happened," he said. "I've played in a lot of other finals. I've played a lot of big matches since then.

"Back then, of course, it was my first Grand Slam final. I was inexperienced ... just different. Everything is different.

"I am pretty sure that the atmosphere is going to be very, very different on Sunday as well," added Zverev, who played to an empty stadium in 2020 amid the Covid pandemic.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic feeling playing a final in a sold-out Arthur Ashe and not in an empty one."