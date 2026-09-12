Sarthak Chavan starts in last row, finishes on top for Petronas TVS Racing team

Chennai: Sarthak Chavan reached from Spain hours before the national racing championships began. On Saturday, the Chennai boy shrugged off whatever jet-lag he had to zoom to the podium at the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 2W. What made his run even more remarkable is that he started the race in the last row of the grid in the second round of the national racing at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

Sarthak, who arrived in Sriperumbudur at six in the morning on Saturday, missed Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions, but found his rhythm at the right moment to pull off a stunning win, but he acknowledged that leader Rahil Pillarisetty’s retirement at the end of the penultimate lap played a part in his victory.

In the process, Sarthak led a podium sweep for Petronas TVS Racing team as Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave finished second ahead of Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath who started last having missed the practice and qualifying sessions yesterday, due to a bout of food poisoning.

Another impressive performance came from 16-year-old Kabilesh (RACR Castrol Power1), son of former multiple National champion Rajini Krishnan, who won the Super Stock 301-400cc Open race in a dominant fashion to round off the day’s programme.

Meanwhile, former National women’s champion from Chennai Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) also scripted a fairytale victory in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate race which she started last on the grid after failing to set a time during qualifying this morning, following a crash.