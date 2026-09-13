Eyes on bullseye: Young India aim to make a mark in Asian Games

CHENNAI: Back in 2023, Indian archers made history at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. They returned with nine medals (five gold, two silver and two bronze. That kicked off what could probably be India’s golden era in the sport. With Aditi Swami, Ojas Deotale continuously making head turns and winning medals, they looked untouchable.
Cut to now, both of them do not find themselves in the final squad for the Asian Games. After a gruelling selection trial at Sonepat in May – where archers had to perform in high-pressure scenarios – those names did not make it to the top three. In fact, India’s ace compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, recurve archers Dhiraj Bommadevera and Ankita Bhakat are the only survivors from the 2023 Asian Games squad. Sure, three years is considerable time, but in a sport like Archery, room for error is little to none. India’s young blood – Sahil Jadhav in compound archery, national record holder Neeraj Chauhan and Asian Archery Championships winner Yashdeep Bhoge in recurve — have shown that, outperforming the seniors.
It is not just India who will have new faces. South Korea have axed two of their Olympic recurve champions in An San and Lim-se hyeon. With spots for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles up for grabs, those new names can make their mark and aim for glory.
All eyes on world champion Dhiraj
India’s top ranked recurve archer and newly crowned World Cup finals champ Bommadevara hopes to take the momentum from Mexico to the all-important Asian Games.At the historic Plaza de Armas in the heart of Saltillo city, The 25-year-old scripted history. In a nerve-racking shootout in the final against Japan's two-time World Championships medallist Nakanishi Junya, Bommadevara won 10-9
After getting things off against his Turkish opponent Berkim Tumer, the 25-year-old dominated two-time Olympic medallist Jean Charles Valladont, avenging his defeat earlier this year.
With that historic title, Dhiraj is expected to rendezvous with his colleagues in Japan for the quadrennial bash.
After a stellar show in the World Cup stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey, he qualified to the World Cup finals in Saltillo, Mexico.
After a subdued start, where he lost to World No 3 Matias Grande and World No 25 Jean Charles-Valladont, he has found his mojo, just before the Asian Games. A silver medallist from the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, he will hope to change the colour of the metal in Japan. But his rival could be South Korea’s Kim Woo-jin. Woo-jin, 34, has maintained his status quo as a force to reckon in world archery. And the Korean men’s team of Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok known as the ‘dead-eye trio’ will be the team to beat.
Pravin Sawant, a coach who runs Drushti Archery Academy in Satara, Maharashtra, and has worked with Bommadevara in previous international and regional tournaments, believed that the new set of recurve archers have got what it takes to beat them. “The next generation of archers only believe in how to improve themselves. And as coach I can only tell them how to be better rather than compare. The women archers like Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma are good. If they have it in them to unseat veterans here, then, I believe they have a chance in Japan,” Sawant told this daily.
While all their qualities will be put to the test, one factor that will play a crucial role is the weather. With rains and heavy winds expected at this time of the year in Japan, archers will have to make calculated efforts. “I know that this situation comes in every match. It might be windy in some matches, it might not be in some matches. But it is important to play in any situation,” he said.
Compound interest
When compound archery (mixed event) finally was included in the Olympic program for Los Angeles 2028, the Indian archers let out a sigh of relief. After years of medals at Archery World Cup stages, they believe that they have an opportunity to taste glory at the biggest stage. Ever since the 2025 Archery World Cup stages began, Indian compound archers have bagged 12 medals, including a first for Surekha in the final in 2025 (bronze, which got updated to silver).
But the Asian Games is clearly the biggest event for these archers this year. Win the mixed team event, and India’s spot in LA is confirmed. Surekha, who won gold with her partner Ojas Deotale in 2023, is expected to pair with Sahil Jadhav going by their World Cup performances. Jadhav won his first World Cup medal (bronze) in Shanghai this year
Coming into her fourth Asian Games, Surekha is not letting pressure or expectations take over her. A no-nonsense person, Surekha has been someone who has effortlessly battled noise and maintained composure in key moments. But off the arena, Surekha is a learner. This year, the 30-year-old has searched for inspiration from books, podcasts, and a few sport documentaries. “In July, I watched both the documentaries of tennis greats Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal," she told this daily before departing for Japan.
She hopes to defend her medals and most importantly grab the spot for LA 2028. “Sure, it (Olympic qualification) will be there on the back of my mind but I don’t want to dwell more on it,” she said.
Post the selection trials in May, the archers used World Cup Stages 3 and 4 as time to prepare and get along. With fresh faces around her, Surekha said that their best will come soon. “I think we have really worked hard during our camps, even for the past two World Cups, we were as a team working really hard, and we are getting used to each other. No matter what the situation is, we'll be there to support each other, till the very last minute,” the World no 3 archer explained.
As she concluded 2025 by grabbing the elusive World Cup finals medal, Surekha has the opportunity to conclude this year by grabbing a spot for LA at the serene Okazaki Central Park in Aichi prefecture.
But as all the archers set foot on the centre, and walk up to the shooting spot to take aim, their arrows will not just hit the numeric targets, but targets that could land them in the ultimate stage.
India archery team for Asian Games: Recurve (Men): Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge; (Women): Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Anil Mohod