Eyes on bullseye: Young India aim to make a mark in Asian Games

All eyes on world champion Dhiraj

India’s top ranked recurve archer and newly crowned World Cup finals champ Bommadevara hopes to take the momentum from Mexico to the all-important Asian Games.At the historic Plaza de Armas in the heart of Saltillo city, The 25-year-old scripted history. In a nerve-racking shootout in the final against Japan's two-time World Championships medallist Nakanishi Junya, Bommadevara won 10-9

After getting things off against his Turkish opponent Berkim Tumer, the 25-year-old dominated two-time Olympic medallist Jean Charles Valladont, avenging his defeat earlier this year.

With that historic title, Dhiraj is expected to rendezvous with his colleagues in Japan for the quadrennial bash.

After a stellar show in the World Cup stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey, he qualified to the World Cup finals in Saltillo, Mexico.

After a subdued start, where he lost to World No 3 Matias Grande and World No 25 Jean Charles-Valladont, he has found his mojo, just before the Asian Games. A silver medallist from the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, he will hope to change the colour of the metal in Japan. But his rival could be South Korea’s Kim Woo-jin. Woo-jin, 34, has maintained his status quo as a force to reckon in world archery. And the Korean men’s team of Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok known as the ‘dead-eye trio’ will be the team to beat.

Pravin Sawant, a coach who runs Drushti Archery Academy in Satara, Maharashtra, and has worked with Bommadevara in previous international and regional tournaments, believed that the new set of recurve archers have got what it takes to beat them. “The next generation of archers only believe in how to improve themselves. And as coach I can only tell them how to be better rather than compare. The women archers like Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma are good. If they have it in them to unseat veterans here, then, I believe they have a chance in Japan,” Sawant told this daily.

While all their qualities will be put to the test, one factor that will play a crucial role is the weather. With rains and heavy winds expected at this time of the year in Japan, archers will have to make calculated efforts. “I know that this situation comes in every match. It might be windy in some matches, it might not be in some matches. But it is important to play in any situation,” he said.