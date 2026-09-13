It’s going to be a war; I will leave everything on the court: Ben Shelton on facing Zverev in US Open final

NEW YORK: Ben Shelton is one win away from ending a 23-year wait for an American men’s singles champion at the US Open. Standing between Shelton and history is top seed Alexander Zverev.

Shelton booked his place in the US Open 2026 men’s singles final after overcoming fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal, having earlier beaten Carlos Alcaraz in one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament. With a maiden Grand Slam title now within reach, Shelton is relishing the opportunity and believes he has nothing left to hold back. The final is set to take place on Sunday night at 11:30 PM IST (estimated), with action live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Shelton said: "I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a war on Sunday. I’m going to leave it all on the court. Win or lose, obviously, I’m going to be proud of myself and what I’ve done, but this is the dream. This is what I’m playing for now. It’s right in front of me, and I’m definitely not going to take my foot off the gas. My team and I think about things long-term. We’re not looking for instant gratification. I know I still have so much further to go as a tennis player and to become the best version of myself, but it is right there, one more match, and, like I said, I’ll leave everything on the court."

Shelton’s run has already marked a significant moment for American tennis. No American man has won the US Open since Andy Roddick’s triumph in 2003, while Shelton has become the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe to reach the US Open final.

Reflecting on the significance of his achievement, Shelton credited his family and the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

“It means everything. A lot of people have sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position that I’m in today. My whole family, both sides of my family, have gone through a lot to give not only my parents, but also us grandkids, the opportunities that we’ve had. I think that’s always what I’m thinking about and what I’m grateful for when it really comes down to it. I think about the people who’ve backed me and been in my corner. Making history and being a part of history is pretty great, but obviously, the job’s not finished,” he added.

The semifinal against Tiafoe was another test of Shelton’s resilience. After dropping the opening set, he responded by winning three consecutive sets to seal his place in the final.

Watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton in the US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final today, September 13, 11:30 PM (IST) onwards

LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports.