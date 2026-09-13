Kirtisna set to become India's first woman wrestling referee at Asian Games

CHENNAI: When the wrestling competitions begin at the Inae Nagoya City Sports Centre in Nagoya on September 30, India's Kirtisna Arya will etch her name in history books. She will become the first woman wrestling referee from the country to officiate in any Games be it Olympic, Commonwealth or Asian Games.

For a late bloomer, who started to wrestle only after clearing class X, the history-making feat brings with it a sense of pride and immense responsibilities. "It will be a proud moment but the occasion will bring with it a lot of responsibilities," an elated Kirtisna told this daily.

Daughter of renowned wrestler Omveer Singh, Kirtisna is second among three daughters. Despite hailing from a wrestling background, Kirtisna's entry into the sport was not easy. Societal pressures meant they (younger Pritisna as well) started wrestling when their father set up an academy in Haridwar, Uttarakhand after ending his playing career. The sisters took up the sport like a fish to water and soon climbed up the ladder to make their mark at the national level. Kirtisna, in particular, won a handful of medals at the national level before finishing on podium in international tournaments.

An ACL tear in 2009, however, meant she turned her attention to coaching while remaining active as a player. In her bid to stay connected with the game, she completed an NIS coaching diploma in 2010-11 before returning to the wrestling mat as a player. "I was advised to have surgery but I preferred rehabilitation and physiotherapy. I also wanted to utilise my time off the mat and so registered for a diploma course in coaching," the 37-year-old, who now works as senior coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), informed this mast.