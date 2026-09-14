Beds too short in 'worst-ever' Asian Games rooms, say South Korea

TOKYO: Accommodation at the Asian Games starting this week in Japan is the "worst ever", South Korean officials told AFP on Monday, also warning of "a serious shortage" of rooms.

Beds in shipping container-style huts are too short for players to stretch out, a South Korean basketball chief said, while officials from the Philippines resorted to Airbnb.

There is no dedicated athletes' village at the Games, with organisers instead relying on a cruise ship, temporary wooden cabins and hotels in a bid to cut costs.

The Games in the city of Nagoya and Aichi prefecture officially open on Saturday but football and basketball is already under way.

Jung Jae-yong, vice president of the Korea Basketball Association, told AFP he was deeply unhappy with the cabins where the men's basketball team are staying.

"Based on my experience this is the worst it has ever been," he said.

"Athletes who are over two metres tall cannot even stretch their legs out on the beds. It's unreasonable."