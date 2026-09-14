Delhi to host NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament from Sep 26

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association (DBSA), in association with the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), will organise the NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament from September 26 to October 5 at the NSCI Club on Mathura Road in New Delhi.

The high-profile cue sports event boasts a total prize purse of Rs five lakh and will feature a stellar lineup of India's top cueists. World Billiards champion Sourav Kothari has officially confirmed his entry, headlining a field packed with international and national stars.

Prominent players competing in the championship include elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati, Hey Ball and 8-Ball national champion and Kamal Chawla, along with standout women’s players including Vidya Pillai, the national Hey Ball champion and Chitra Magimairaj.

Formally announcing the event, NSCI Club Secretary General Manish Jain emphasized the tournament's broader vision for cue sports in the region. With top-tier prize money and premier talent set to compete, the tournament is expected to draw significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across the country, said Ravi K Tandon Sec DBSA.