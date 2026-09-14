India players in focus once again at Chess Olympiad

However, captain Srinath Narayanan was guarded during a select interaction with the media. "You will know on the 15th or 16th," he said. How, though, did he arrive at this decision? He has placed a lot of emphasis in ensuring the players remain in their comfort zones but that comfort will not come at the cost of endangering team unity. "Obviously, if there is a conflict between what's best for an individual and what's best for the team, what's best for the team will definitely be the priority. It has to be the priority because if you, at any point, are too accommodating to one individual, it inevitably puts the other individuals at discomfort and disrupts the team."

While there's a clear understanding between all of them right now -- in itself a small achievement because while they are compatriots, they also happen to be rivals who share similar ambitions of ruling the game at some point (for example, you can say all three of Erigaisi, Pragg and Sarin have designs on the throne Gukesh occupies) -- that wasn't always the case. At the 2023 Asian Games for example, that tension was visible.

"So this (managing a team dynamic where teammates are also rivals) was difficult at first," Narayanan said. "Especially in the 2023 Asian Games, where I would say the tension between the players was at the peak because that was the first time that we had teammates being rivals with each other directly. And the candidate cycle was ending in just a few months from then." When the conversation shifted towards India's potential challengers, the captain namechecked hosts Uzbekistan, US, China as well as Germany, a rising power thanks to the presence of Vincent Keymer and Matthias Bluebaum.

Even a decade ago, when the chess team set sail for the Olympiad, they went in hope and not expectation. Now, there's expectation of at least a medal and considering how they did in 2024 -- they decimated the field by winning gold apart from winning individual gold in two of the four boards -- it's fair to say they have grown. However, 2024 was perfect. "It's a benchmark for sure, but how often we reach that benchmark, we don't know," Narayanan said. "And we are definitely not reaching that benchmark like 10 out of 10 times."