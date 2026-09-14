Monaco striker Brunner facing ban over throat-slitting goal celebration

PARIS: Monaco striker Paris Brunner is facing a ban after being referred to the disciplinary body of the French league for celebrating a goal with a throat-slitting gesture.

The German player, who leveled with a superb long-range strike in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Strasbourg as Monaco remained unbeaten this season in Ligue 1, has apologized for the controversial celebration.

The National Council for Ethics and Professional Conduct, an independent body within French soccer, said in a statement on Monday that “players must behave courteously and respectfully towards their opponents, as well as towards their supporters."

It recalled that “passion for football” must be controlled and that individuals involved in the game have a duty to set an example through their behavior.

Brunner said after the game he did not intend to show disrespect and that he was sorry if his gesture had hurt anyone. He added his gesture had been “clumsy” and that he “should not have done it”

The council replied by saying, “While these apologies are welcome, they do not erase the reality of the gesture, which is liable to constitute a breach of the obligations of respect, setting an example and self-control.”

Brunner has been in excellent form this season, scoring three goals in four matches.