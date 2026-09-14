Women athletes condemn 'sexualised' commercial featuring actor Sydney Sweeney

PARIS: Actor Sydney Sweeney has been condemned by leading women athletes for a sports betting advert in which the American appears in various states of undress.

Sweeney, who starred in TV series "Euphoria", has been accused of sexualising women's sport after posing with sports equipment in the commercial for US company Novig, which allows users to predict the outcome of sports matches.

The 29-year-old has an equity stake in the firm.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ariarne Titmus said she thought the marketing tactic belonged to the past. "I can't describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this," Titmus wrote on Instagram.

"Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who had dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every women who enjoys sports for what it really is -- teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellent, unity..."

"How do we live in a world where monetising a women's body and sexualising women's sport is still a thing?" the Australian added.