Zverev was the best in the majors this year but won't call himself the best player in tennis

Zverev did his job in the majors by beating the players who were there. He went 25-2 in the four biggest tournaments and was the only man to reach the semifinals of all four.

Forced to play five-setters in each of the first two rounds of the US Open, the first No. 1-seeded man to do that in the Open era that dates to 1968, he didn't drop another set until the final.

Shelton, who can fire serves at more than 140 mph, said Zverev had the best serve on tour.

"I think you combine that with as good as he is as a tennis player outside the serve, you know how complete he is, he's gotten so much better at the net," Shelton said. "He's an elite mover at 6-7. He's got a lot of length, so he returns really well. Solid from the baseline and one of the fittest guys on tour, too. Yeah, he's a tough guy to play, 100%."

Hard work pays off for Zverev in 2026

Shelton also said Zverev works harder than anyone he knew, and the German seemed more willing to agree with that assessment than the one about being the best player.

"I think I'm up there, for sure, because I've said it before, I don't think I'm the most talented in any way. I don't think I'm a God-given talent like some other guys are," Zverev said. "I think most of my tennis is through hard work, through a lot of hours spent on the court, and through a lot of hours spent in the gym and on the track. That's how I play tennis."

The hard work helped him climb back toward the top after a severe ankle injury he sustained in the French Open semifinals in 2022, and finally to win the US Open trophy he thought he should have had two years earlier.

Zverev won the first two sets against Dominic Thiem and got within two points of victory before becoming the first man to blow a two-set lead and lose in the final since 1949. That loss became easier to stomach once he finally broke through in Paris, even more so after he added another trophy and the $5.5 million winner's check Sunday.

"I think the scars of the 2020 final, they kind of disappeared after I won in Paris," Zverev said. "I said it in Wimbledon. Even though I lost the final, I enjoyed the match, I enjoyed being in the Grand Slam final, I enjoyed playing on Centre Court, I enjoyed playing in front of an amazing crowd, in front of some celebrities and all that. I enjoyed doing that.

"Whereas before winning in Paris, I felt a lot of stress all the time, because there was always a question mark: Will I ever win one? What I think now is just more of a joy to play those kind of finals."