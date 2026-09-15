Kyriakou completes a perfect Round 1 of F4 Indian Championship, 15-yr old scripts history

COIMBATORE: The opening round of the F4 Indian Championship - one of the flagship championships under the festival at the Kari Motor Speedway; delivered three action-packed races and a closely contested battle for the top honours.

Aris Kyriakou emerged as the standout performer of the weekend, combining two runner-up finishes with a Race 3 victory to finish Round 1 with a dominant display. With the opening round producing seven different drivers on the podium across the three races, the championship has already underlined the depth of competition on the grid.

Saturday belonged to South African Luviwe Sambudla - he stole the spotlight as the opener didn't unfold the way the grid sheet suggested it might. Sambudla, lining up eighth for Goa Aces JA Racing, tore through traffic almost immediately and had himself in podium contention within the first four opening laps in the first battle. despite a safety car, which closed the gap, he did not show any signs of slowing down as he crossed the line first in 31 minutes and 05.808 seconds, edging Kyriakou by 2.245 seconds, with pole-sitter Aaron Mehta rounding out the podium in third. Before any of that unfolded, though, it was Mehta who'd already made headlines. The fifteen-year old Singaporean, racing for Kolkata Royal Tigers, put in a lap of 1:05.652 to become the youngest driver ever to take pole in this championship's history. He couldn't quite hold that pace deep into the race, dropping to third as his tyres wore thin, but for a debutant barely out of his mid-teens, a podium finish is nothing to sniff at.