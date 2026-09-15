Leeds crushes Newcastle, Betis run continues in Spain; Roma and Inter tied atop Serie A

MADRID: Leeds hammered woeful Newcastle 4-1 to go third in the Premier League on Monday while Real Betis won 2-1 at Villarreal to move equal on points with second-place Real Madrid in La Liga.

The top two in Italy, Roma and Inter Milan, won comfortably to maintain their 100% records and Como beat Parma 2-1 to climb into third spot.

Betis continues fairy tale start

Betis' strong start to the Spanish season continued with victory over Villarreal.

The win, courtesy of goals from Cucho Hernández and Natan, came 10 days after it beat Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga, and less than a week after it overcame Lille 3-2 in its first Champions League group match since 2005.

The result at Estadio de la Ceramica lifts Betis into second place, tied with Madrid on 12 points. Barcelona is top on 15.

It was another disappointing night for the home side, which is still to win this season and sits third-bottom with two points from five matches.

Roma leads on goal difference

In Italy, Roma continued its superb start to the season with a 2-0 win over Torino. It was joined at the top of the table by the only other team with maximum points, Inter Milan, which came from behind to beat Udinese 5-3.

Both teams have 12 points from four games, although Roma is first on goal difference after what was its ninth consecutive victory.

In-form striker Donyell Malen scored his sixth goal in four games to put Roma ahead and Niccolò Pisilli got a deserved second in stoppage time.

Inter struggled to get going against Udinese, which looked set to continue its good run of away form by scoring twice without reply in the opening 16 minutes.

James Abankwah rose unmarked to head Udinese ahead in the ninth minute and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp doubled its lead seven minutes later.

However, Carlos Augusto got a goal back for the reigning champion after 26 minutes with a 30-yard strike and Nicolo Barella equalized 10 minutes before half time.